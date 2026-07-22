‘None of this was her fault’: Mother of St. Johns County scooter crash victim speaks out

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Only on Action News Jax, the mother of 64-year-old Delinda Ronette Heinrich, killed in St. Augustine more than a week ago, is speaking out.

Heinrich was hit by a Tesla while riding her scooter on State Road 16.

Florida Highway Patrol told us today the driver of the Tesla remains in medical care.

The family says they’re asking for any witnesses who saw what happened that night to come forward as they grieve this loss.

“Places I’d never have been had it not been for her taking me,” Betty Moore said, reflecting on life with her daughter. “We’d been to the Bahamas, we’d been the Cayman Islands, we’ve been on cruises. We’ve been to Italy,” Moore said.

Moore, speaking about her daughter, expressed pride and joy when she thought about the life she lived.

“She loved movies, too. Any movie, she loved it,” Moore said. “She just enjoyed living more than anybody I ever seen. She was just life.”

She expressed sadness when she thought about moving on without her best friend.

“The whole world has lost a beautiful, beautiful woman,” Moore said.

Ronnie, as many would call her, was hit and killed on July 8th. Florida Highway Patrol says the 59-year-old driver was traveling “at a high rate of speed”. The Tesla crashed, flipped over, and caught on fire after it hit Heinrich.

Her mother says Ronnie was a mother, a sister, and a friend to many. She’s now asking for any witnesses who saw what happened that day to come forward as they seek justice.

“I just want people to know that we love her, and we want justice for what happened to her because none of this was her fault. And hopefully we’ll get some answers soon. And like I said, somebody needs to be held accountable for this,” Moore said.

The family says they believe they know who the driver is, and he may have a history of reckless driving. FHP could not confirm the identity with us at this time. We are working to confirm these details and stay on top of this story.

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