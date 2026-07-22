Family demands justice after social media video reveals deadly Baker County speeding crash

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A grieving Baker County family is demanding justice and a reopened investigation following a deadly crash last year, claiming law enforcement overlooked critical evidence.

The family of 72-year-old Salema Harrison argues that the speeding driver responsible for her death received nothing more than a slap on the wrist. They highlight that the social media footage posted by the driver contradicts official police reports.

The accident occurred on April 9, 2025, at the intersection of Wayfarer Road. Harrison was driving a Ford F-150 when the crash happened with a yellow Ford Mustang driven by Carson Harris.

Frantic 911 audio from witnesses at the scene captured the aftermath, with a witnesses saying that the Mustang was speeding moments before the impact.

Harrison survived the initial impact but died in the hospital about a month later.

Initially, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) cited Harrison for failure to yield the right of way. The official FHP accident report estimated Harrison’s speed at 15 mph and Harris’s speed at 78 mph, then just seconds before the crash up to 93 mph.

The Harrison family’s attorney, Donald Ray Coleman Jr., argues Harris’s high speed led to the crash.

“Mr. Harris, the man who killed Ms. Harrison, was going 90 miles an hour at impact,” Coleman stated, asserting that Harrison had properly stopped at the intersection’s stop sign before proceeding. “He was going twice the posted speed limit.”

A major point of contention for the family is a video recorded outside the vehicle and later posted to social media by Harris himself. Harris, whose online profile heavily features muscle cars, uploaded the footage of the crash the same day.

The video, which captures the acceleration, remains viewable online today. It is currently captioned, “Say goodbye to the Stang.”

Despite the fatal outcome and allegations of extreme speeding, the state brought no serious criminal charges against Harris. Instead, he was cited only for failure to use due care. He received a six-month driver’s license suspension.

Coleman argues that the FHP failed to conduct a thorough investigation to pursue a proper criminal case. The Harrison family continues to push authorities to review the social media evidence and other footage they got at the scene.

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