First Alert Weather: Hot and humid, mainly dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle to upper 90s inland and lower 90s along the coast.

Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.

Plenty of dry time is expected today, though an isolated inland afternoon shower is possible after 3 p.m.

Most neighborhoods don’t see rain today.

The heat continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.

An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible Friday afternoon.

This weekend will be hot with afternoon storms developing.

TROPICS:

Tropical storm Bertha made landfall about 3 p.m. 40 miles east of New Orleans on Wednesday.

There will be no significant damage in the U.S. from this weak storm.

No local impacts.

No other areas of concern across the Atlantic.

Next name: “Cristobal”

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated inland afternoon shower possible. HIGH: 96 (Feels like: 105)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 76

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 76/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 77/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 77/97

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