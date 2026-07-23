First Alert Weather: Hot and humid, mainly dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm with temperatures near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
- Another hot summer day is ahead, with highs in the middle to upper 90s inland and lower 90s along the coast.
- Feels like temperatures will be 100-105 this afternoon.
- Plenty of dry time is expected today, though an isolated inland afternoon shower is possible after 3 p.m.
- Most neighborhoods don’t see rain today.
- The heat continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.
- An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible Friday afternoon.
- This weekend will be hot with afternoon storms developing.
TROPICS:
- Tropical storm Bertha made landfall about 3 p.m. 40 miles east of New Orleans on Wednesday.
- There will be no significant damage in the U.S. from this weak storm.
- No local impacts.
- No other areas of concern across the Atlantic.
- Next name: “Cristobal”
TODAY: Partly sunny and hot, isolated inland afternoon shower possible. HIGH: 96 (Feels like: 105)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 76
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 76/95
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/95
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms. 76/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. 77/96
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 77/97
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