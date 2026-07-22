Arrest report: DCPS staffer rubbed victim in his own urine, sprayed antiseptic spray on his head

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We now know the details surrounding the child abuse arrest of Duval County Public Schools’ Paraprofessional Donald Heine.

Heine’s arrest report states that on July 7, a nonverbal autistic student at Alden Road Exceptional Student Center had urinated himself near his seat.

It said, “Mr. Heine proceeded to wrestle (victim) in a rough manner and pushed him down to the floor where the (urine) was.”

Heine then grabbed the victim and “rubbed his body/clothes on the urinated floor,” the report detailed.

It also said Heine “used (victim’s) shirt to clean the floor and put the shirt back on the student.”

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Then on July 8, the report said the victim was spitting on other people when Heine “grabbed an antiseptic spray and sprayed the solution on the victim’s head.”

Heine was arrested on July 16 and charged with child abuse, battery, and assault.

“The student was at an exceptional student center, so this isn’t a traditional school,” Stacey Hoaglund, President of Disability Advocacy and Support Specialists, said. “People that work at an exceptional student center would have specialized training but clearly that indicates that that is not the case.”

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Hoaglund said Heine’s behavior was inappropriate.

“He should, in my opinion, never be working with children at all, let alone children who have disabilities. And it should also most certainly trigger for that entire school and frankly, the entire school district, to do an upgrade on all of the trainings that they do for their staff, particularly their paraprofessionals,” Hoaglund said.

Heine has since bonded out from the Duval County Jail. His arraignment in court is set for August 6.

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