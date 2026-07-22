St. Johns County’s newest campus, Magnolia Oaks Academy, prepares for first day of school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — With the start of the school year less than three weeks away, final preparations are in full swing at St. Johns County’s newest campus, Magnolia Oaks Academy. The brand-new, three-story K-8 school is gearing up to welcome its very first students.

Magnolia Oaks Academy was approved by the St. Johns County School Board a couple of years ago to directly help ease overcrowding across the fast-growing school district. For its inaugural year, the campus will serve students from kindergarten through seventh grade, with plans to expand and add an eighth-grade class next school year.

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Teachers and staff are busy converting the empty, modern spaces into warm learning environments.

Ashley Lewis, a veteran educator with seven years of experience, is among the staff members launching a new chapter of their careers at the school. She has been putting the final touches on her classroom, intentionally designing it to ease the transition for incoming students.

“I’m making it feel homey, adding nice lighting and lamps just to make it feel like a calm environment, and just cute little decor to help my students feel welcome,” Lewis said. “We’re so excited to welcome you all. We can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Magnolia Oaks Academy Principal Donny Hoessler says they can’t wait for the new students to arrive.

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“We’re all new this year, and we’re in this together,” Hoessler said. “We’re here to help, we’re here to support, and we’ll get everybody where they need to be. Our teachers are so excited to welcome students.”

As the countdown to the first day of school ticks away, the administration is focusing on establishing a strong, positive campus culture.

“We’re going to make it a great day by living the ‘Tiger Way,’” Hoessler said, rallying support for the school’s new mascot. “Let’s go Tigers.”

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