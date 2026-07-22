First Alert Weather: Hot and unseasonably dry

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- An unseasonably dry weather pattern the rest of this week with highs in the 90s each day.
- An isolated late-day storm will be possible, but most areas will stay dry.
- Better – but still scattered – afternoon storm chances over the weekend, but highs will continue to reach well into the 90s.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75
THURSDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 96
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 76
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. High: 95
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. 76/95
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 76/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/94
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated afternoon storm. 77/96
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 77/97
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