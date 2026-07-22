Local

First Alert Weather: Hot and unseasonably dry

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • An unseasonably dry weather pattern the rest of this week with highs in the 90s each day.
  • An isolated late-day storm will be possible, but most areas will stay dry.
  • Better – but still scattered – afternoon storm chances over the weekend, but highs will continue to reach well into the 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 96

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 76/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, an isolated afternoon storm. 77/96

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon t’storms. 77/97

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read