‘It’s a really great thing’: Major piece of the only ship named after Jacksonville set to come home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An effort to bring home a major piece of the only Naval warship named after Jacksonville, Florida, will soon make its way back to the Bold New City of the South.

The USS Jacksonville was a nuclear Los Angeles-Class Submarine commissioned in 1981.

“It’s the only one, and they’re probably not gonna name another one, so it’s kind of important,” said Stephen Jorgensen, who served on the USS Jacksonville during his time in the Navy.

Jorgensen is now the President of the non-profit Bring the Sail 2 Jax, which has been on a mission to do exactly that since the USS Jacksonville was decommissioned in 2021.

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Now, only Action News Jax has learned the US Navy has officially released the sail, clearing it to be brought home.

“I’ve always known the hardest thing was to get the Navy to bring it here. And you know, from an engineering standpoint, everything else is just the logistics,” said Jorgensen.

The move is made possible through private donations and help from two local businesses.

Local transportation logistics company Landstar is helping with the move itself.

“As part of the Jacksonville community, we’re proud that the Landstar network can play a role in preserving the USS Jacksonville’s military legacy and honoring the brave men and women who have served our nation,” said Landstar President and CEO Frank Lonegro in an emailed statement.

Once here, Fincantieri Marine has agreed to house it while restoration work is completed.

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“Fincantieri Marine Repair is happy to play their small part in supporting the Jacksonville area Maritime and Navy museum efforts. Bringing our city’s namesake vessel home for her final resting place is a kismet opportunity,” said a spokesperson with Fincantieri Marine in a statement.

Councilmember Will Lahnen (R-District 3), a former Navy submariner himself, explained the sail will be delivered in pieces, requiring at least four truckloads.

Once it arrives, there will still be plenty of work to do to get it ready.

“We will then have to reassemble it, paint it, weld it,” said Lahnen.

Lahnen said the goal is to display the sail and the rudder near the USS Orleck, similar to the display outside of King’s Bay Submarine Base in Georgia.

Other cities like Corpus Christi and Phoenix are also working to acquire and display the sails of subs bearing their names.

“We didn’t invent the concept of getting the decommissioned sail of a submarine named after our city, but we are trying to follow suit with what other cities have done recently. Cause I mean it’s a really great thing, a cool piece of history,” said Lahnen.

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Orleck treasurer Captain Stan Halter said the team is excited to see the Naval display at Shipyards West grow with the addition of the USS Jacksonville’s sail.

“Really the whole mission is to bring it downtown, bring some history, bring the kids onboard, show them that there is a whole new life,” said Halter.

Jorgensen told Action News Jax the sail will be transported from Washington to Jacksonville within the next 45 days.

He said he hopes to have the sail fully refurbished and in place either at the end of the pier next to the Orleck or on land at the front entrance of the Orleck within a year.

You can find out more about the project or make a donation here.

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