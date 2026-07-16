Alden Road Exceptional Student Center paraprofessional arrested, accused of child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A paraprofessional at a Jacksonville school has been arrested after “an alleged incident involving a student,” Duval County Public Schools said in a news release Thursday.

Donald Heine, who works at Alden Road Exceptional Student Center, was arrested Thursday on felony child abuse charges, the release said.

Joseph Blitch, principal of the school, shared in a message to the school’s families that the Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Blitch said Heine is also subject to a DCPS human resources investigation.

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Heine is being held on a $6,509 bond and is set to make his first appearance before a judge on Friday at 9 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online inmate information search.

Action News Jax has requested Heine’s mugshot and arrest report to get more details on what led up to his arrest.

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Here is the full text of the message from Blitch that was sent to families:

“Hello Alden Road and ESY Families,

“This is Principal Blitch. I am reaching out today to share very upsetting news involving a staff member.

“Earlier today, paraprofessional Donald Heine was arrested on felony child abuse charges following an alleged incident involving a student on our campus. While the legal process is ongoing and all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the allegations are deeply concerning and are inconsistent with the standards of care, professionalism, and respect we expect from every employee.

“Please know that we have been in direct contact with the student’s family. The Florida Department of Children and Families has also been notified and is involved.

“In addition to the criminal investigation, the employee is the subject of an internal human resources investigation. He is prohibited from being on campus while these investigations are underway.

“I understand this news may be upsetting, but I believe it is important you have this information. I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. We are committed to providing every student with a safe, supportive, and respectful learning environment, and we will continue to take appropriate action whenever concerns about student safety arise.

“Thank you for taking the time to listen to this message and for your continued partnership and trust. Goodbye.”

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