One person hospitalized after plane lands in JAX following turbulence in the skies

Jacksonville, Fla. — One person was hospitalized in Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after a plane from the Bahamas encountered severe turbulence in the air.

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A Delta flight from North Eleuthera in the Bahamas bound for Atlanta was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport because of the injuries one person sustained, a spokesman for Jacksonville Airport Authority said.

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The plane landed at Jacksonville International Airport about 3:30 p.m., about 90 minutes into the flight, landing safely at JIA.

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