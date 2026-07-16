BREAKING: Pedestrian killed in crash with semi on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 10:35 AM: St. Johns County emergency officials and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a pedestrian fatality Thursday morning on Interstate 95 S near mile marker 304. The crash involves a semi tractor-trailer and a pedestrian, according to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. Two southbound lanes are closed.

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