Man found shot to death on Southside near Drew Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot to death early Thursday on Jacksonville’s Southside. Police said he was found by a passerby at about 1:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Barnes Road near Drew Park.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, a male in his early 20’s, with multiple gunshot wounds. “We’re still working to confirm his identify,” police said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Police didn’t know what time he was killed and had no suspect information. Since his body was found adjacent to Southside Middle School, police said they were in contact with Duval County Public Schools.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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