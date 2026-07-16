First Alert Weather: Dry morning before a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 70s this morning.
- Highs today in the lower to mid 90s.
- Feels like temperatures today: 100-102
- A few afternoon storms will develop on the sea breeze and move inland.
- Storms developing: 1 - 3 pm
- Storms consolidating near Highway 301 between 5 and 7 pm.
- Isolated afternoon storms on Friday.
- Highs remain in the mid 90s into the weekend.
- Coverage of rain and storms picks up again on Sunday and into Monday, especially if an area of low pressure is able to form in the NE Gulf.
TROPICS:
Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5 days where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long term development.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. A few afternoon inland storms. HIGH: 93
TONIGHT: Lingering inland shower/storm early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 74
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/94
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 75/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/95
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/95
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