Jacksonville firefighter accused of helping broker crack sales before joining JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter has been suspended without pay and is pending termination after being arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on charges tied to alleged crack cocaine sales that investigators say occurred before he was hired by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Latavior Stephens was arrested on July 9th. According to an arrest report, Stephens is accused of helping facilitate multiple crack cocaine transactions involving an undercover deputy in September 2023.

Investigators say Stephens helped facilitate four crack cocaine sales over three separate days. According to the arrest report, one of those transactions happened within 1,000 feet of a city park, while the other three occurred within 1,000 feet of a church.

Police say Stephens was captured on audio and video recordings helping facilitate the sales. In total, investigators allege the transactions involved just under one gram of crack cocaine sold to an undercover deputy.

Despite the allegations, Stephens was hired by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department in November 2024 because he had not been charged in the case at that time.

Action News Jax asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office what led to an arrest nearly three years after the alleged crimes occurred. In a statement, the agency said only that Stephens’ arrest was part of a “long-term investigation.”

The delay raised questions for criminal defense attorney Michelle Suskauer, who is not involved in the case.

“It would be very unusual for a case like this...a drug case, involving multiple sales of crack cocaine to an undercover officer to take three years,” Suskauer said.

While she noted that some investigations, such as homicide investigations or cold cases, can take years to result in an arrest, she said lengthy delays are uncommon in drug cases.

As for why this investigation took so long, Suskauer said those are questions Stephens’ attorney will likely pursue as the case moves through court.

“I think that there certainly needs to be some answers as to why there was a delay in this case moving forward,” Suskauer said.

Stephens faces five charges in connection with the alleged crimes.

His next court date is scheduled for July 30th

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