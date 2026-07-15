Woman charged after infant exposed to fentanyl found unconscious, Camden County deputies say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree after her infant was found unconscious due to exposure to fentanyl, says the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Camden County E911 Center received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child. This prompted a response from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsland Police Department, and Camden County EMS.

Kingsland Police Department officers first arrived at the scene and immediately administered one dose of Narcan to the child to reverse a suspected opioid overdose. First responders found a small piece of aluminum foil that contained a white residue in the infant’s mouth.

When the Camden County EMS arrived, the child was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus for emergency medical treatment. The infant was transferred to a hospital in Jacksonville, where they are recovering.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence when the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the scene. Investigators found and seized illegal narcotics, controlled substances, and drug-related paraphernalia. Investigators say the white residue from the aluminum foil tested positive for synthetic fentanyl.

The Georgia Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) also responded and conducted drug screening at the residence, and the occupants tested positive for multiple controlled substances. Further medical testing determined that the infant had a significantly elevated level of fentanyl in their system.

Natalie Pierantonis was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession and Use of Drug Related

Objects (Misdemeanor),

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Felony)

Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree (Felony), and Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

The child has been placed into protective care and is no longer in the custody of the mother.

Sheriff Kevin Chaney stated,

“There is no excuse—none—for a one-year-old child to have fentanyl in their system. Our deputies, investigators, and our law enforcement partners witnessed a scene that no child should ever endure. Thanks to the quick actions of the Kingsland Police Department, our Deputies, and our emergency medical personnel, this child is alive today.

“If you choose drugs over your children, you should expect to answer for those decisions. Camden County will not tolerate adults who expose innocent children to dangerous narcotics or force them to live in environments poisoned by addiction and criminal behavior.

“Let this case serve as a warning: if our investigators find evidence that a child has been endangered by illegal drugs, we will pursue every applicable criminal charge and work with our partners to ensure those children are protected. Our mission is simple; we will protect children, and we will aggressively pursue those who put them in harm’s way.”

This investigation remains active.

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