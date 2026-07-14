NEFAR releases June 2026 market statistics on NEFL housing market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) just released its June 2026 Market Statistics.

What they found is that across six Northeast Florida counties, the median price for a single-family home in June increased 2.4% to $420,000 since May.

And compared to June 2025, the median sales price for a single-family home rose nearly 8%.

“When I was first in the market in 2000, $250k was a good price,” said Danny Vega who owns a home in Northeast Florida. “To hear it’s $420K now for an average, ridiculous.

The report also found that:

Pending sales dropped 32.5% since May

Closed sales increased by 3.3% since May

Active inventory increased by 8.6% since May

Affordability index decreased 3.7% since June 2025

“We are in the busy season that is the summer. What is this telling us is that the real estate market in North Florida is healthy, with still plenty of opportunities,” said Gonzalo Mejia, 2026 NEFAR President-Elect.

The six counties being measured by NEFAR are Duval, Nassau, St. Johns, Baker, Putnam, and Clay.

Mejia says the overall housing market in Northeast Florida is very level right now, which is causing prices to go up.

“The fact that in our market, while we still have a very decent inventory, is at balance with the demand, is what is generating the prices to continue to increase, you know, like they will do in a normal year,” said Mejia.

You can read NEFAR’s full Market Stats report for June 2026 by clicking the links below:

Northeast Florida Housing Market Sees Steady Sales Activity as Inventory Supports Buyer Choice in June » Northeast Florida Association of REALTORS®

Market Stats » Northeast Florida Association of REALTORS®

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