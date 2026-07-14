Jacksonville sheriff to give details on arrest of current patrol officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to announce the arrest of a current patrol officer.

The briefing will happen at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed LIVE on Action News Jax.

You can click the link below to watch:

As soon as the latest information on the arrest becomes available, Action News Jax will update this story. Check back for details.

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