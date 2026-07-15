Venezuelan man in ICE custody dies while being transported to facility in Folkston

ATLANTA — A man from Venezuela who was in the U.S. illegally died while in ICE custody on Monday, officials announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Jesus Manuel Arenas-Silva, 45, was being transported by bus from the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla to Folkston D. Ray ICE Processing Center in Folkston, the release detailed.

Around 7:46 a.m. Monday, Arenas-Silva was found unresponsive by staff, who called for medical assistance and began performing lifesaving measures.

ICE said Arenas-Silva was taken to Irwin County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m.

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His suspected cause of death is cardiac arrest, ICE said. Arenas-Silva “received medical care and was seen by medical professionals,” while he was in custody, the release said.

Previously, “ICE arrested him July 9 during a targeted enforcement action in Dallas, Georgia, due to an outstanding warrant of removal,” the release said.

Here is Arenas-Silva’s timeline of being in the country, according to ICE:

Arenas-Silva is determined inadmissible at the San Luis Port of Entry in Arizona on Oct. 2, 2021

Arenas-Silva entered the United States illegally and without inspection on or about Oct. 11, 2021, at or near Calexico, California

Arenas-Silva was issued a notice to appear on Oct. 12, 2021.

Arenas-Silva was ordered removed to Venezuela by an immigration judge in Atlanta on April 27, 2026

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ICE said, in accordance with its policy, “Enforcement and Removal Operations notified the Department of Homeland Security, the ICE Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility via the Joint Intake Operation Center. The Embassy of Venezuela in Washington, D.C., as well as Arenas-Silva’s next of kin, were also notified.”

ICE said the following about the care that people in ICE custody receive:

“ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arriving at a facility, access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care.”

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