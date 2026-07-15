Boil water notice issued for residents on the East Putnam Regional Water System

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County issued a boil water notice for residents on the East Putnam Regional Water System Wednesday afternoon.

The Putnam County Board of County Commissioners announced the advisory and apologized for any inconvenience.

The county asks that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled to a rolling boil for at least a minute until the notice is rescinded.

Alternatively, residents may use bottled water.

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County Commissioners did not disclose the reason for the boil water advisory.

On Sunday, July 12th, residents on the East Putnam Regional Water System were placed under a boil water advisory, which was later rescinded on Tuesday, the 14th.

This boil water advisory comes just one day after the previous was rescinded - the advisory is to remain in effect until further notice from officials.

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