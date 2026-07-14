First Alert Weather: Drier, hotter weather returns through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- An upper-level disturbance will combine with the high humidity to trigger a few scattered storms into this evening that will be locally heavy, then clear after midnight.
- The rest of the week will be drier &, therefore, hotter. Highs Wed. through Friday will be in the 90s (average=92) with only isolated afternoon t’storms.
- The weekend will begin with isolated afternoon storms Saturday before rainfall coverage increases Sunday afternoon into early next week
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Tropics:
- Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5-10 days where there’s a small chance for some development. Next name: Bertha.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms… clearing late. Low: 72
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 93
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 73
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 74/94
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/95
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 75/94
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area