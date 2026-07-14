Local

First Alert Weather: Drier, hotter weather returns through the week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • An upper-level disturbance will combine with the high humidity to trigger a few scattered storms into this evening that will be locally heavy, then clear after midnight.
  • The rest of the week will be drier &, therefore, hotter.  Highs Wed. through Friday will be in the 90s (average=92) with only isolated afternoon t’storms.
  • The weekend will begin with isolated afternoon storms Saturday before rainfall coverage increases Sunday afternoon into early next week

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over next 5-10 days where there’s a small chance for some development. Next name: Bertha.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Scattered evening storms… clearing late. Low: 72
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 93
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 73
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 93
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 74/94
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/95
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 75/94

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

0

Most Read