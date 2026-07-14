FHP: Man running from ICE ‘encounter’ dies after being hit by semi on SR 16 in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man who was hit and killed by a tractor trailer on Tuesday morning on State Road 16 ran away after an “encounter between HSI and ICE agents,” the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 6:42 a.m. near SR 16 and Green Acres Road. FHP identified the person killed as a 28-year-old man.

FHP said the “encounter” happened in the parking lot of a gas station/convenience store.

“During the encounter, the four occupants of the vehicle” ran away, FHP said.

One of those people “ran across State Road 16 and into the path of the tractor trailer,” FHP said.

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The person in the tractor trailer, a 64-year-old man from Lake City, “immediately stopped and attempted to render aid to the victim,” FHP said.

FHP is continuing to investigate the traffic fatality.

Action News Jax is reaching out to HSI and ICE for more information about what led to the encounter.

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