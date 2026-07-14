‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Joe Amabile says he has brain tumor

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Joe Amabile says he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“Grocery Store Joe” shared the news on Instagram, talking about the diagnosis, adding that he will have a craniotomy to have it removed in the next few weeks.

He said it was the size of a blueberry when it was discovered via an MRI.

Amabile was a co-owner of Eric’s Food Center in Chicago when he was cast on the reality dating shows, and earning the nickname “Grocery Joe,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Amabile appeared on “The Bachelorette” and then “Bachelor in Paradise” twice, once in 2018 and again in 2021, TMZ reported.

He is married to Serena Pitt, to whom he proposed during the 2021 run of “Bachelor in Paradise,” according to Entertainment Weekly. They married in 2022, ABC News reported.

Amabile also competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2018.

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