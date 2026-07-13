List | View your Florida sample ballot before early voting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting kicks off August 8 in Florida ahead of the state’s Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Some Northeast Florida counties are opening up early voting earlier, but the state’s mandatory early voting period starts August 8.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is July 20. To check if you’re registered to vote, click here.

The following is a county-by-county list of election supervisors where voters can view their sample ballot before heading to the polls, and when early voting is underway:

Baker County

Early voting dates: Saturday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Bradford County

Early voting dates for the primary: Monday, Aug. 3 - Sunday, Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Clay County

Early voting dates for the primary: Saturday, Aug. 8 - Saturday, Aug 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Columbia County

Early voting dates for the primary: Monday, Aug. 8 - Saturday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. (6:00 p.m. in Fort White)

Duval County

Early voting dates for the primary: Friday, Aug. 7 - Sunday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nassau County

Early voting dates for the primary: Thursday, Aug. 6 - Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Putnam County

Early voting dates for the primary: Monday, Aug. 3 - Saturday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

St. Johns County

Early voting dates for the primary: Saturday, Aug. 8 - Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Union County

Early voting dates for the primary: Saturday, Aug. 8 - Saturday, Aug 15 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

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