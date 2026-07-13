Clay County building a monument to celebrate America 250

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County plans to build a new monument in honor of the United States’ 250th birthday.

The display will be called “Charters of Freedom.”

It will be built at the historic triangle in Green Cove Springs.

The County says it will feature steel etched replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or become part of this historic project, visit ClayCountyGov.com/America250.

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