Jacksonville firefighter arrested, accused of coordinating crack cocaine deals in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local firefighter has been arrested, accused of selling drugs.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter LaTavior Stephens was arrested last week; Action News Jax is working to obtain his mugshot.

A new arrest report details an undercover drug buying operation.

It says Stephens coordinated multiple crack cocaine deals in 2023, including some near a church and park.

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JFRD said Stephens was hired in 2024.

Stephens has been suspended without pay, pending termination, JFRD said.

“The actions of one individual do not define the nearly 2,000 men and women of JFRD who serve this community with honor every day,” JFRD said in a statement.

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