5 states launch ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to tackle speeding, aggressive driving

Jacksonville, Fla. — Drivers across the Southeast will see a big surge in law enforcement on the roads this week as agencies in five states team up to thwart speeding and aggressive driving.

The mobilization marks the start of the ninth annual “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a weeklong enforcement campaign by state and local agencies in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina to try to curb speeding and prevent fatal collisions.

The hope is that the high visibility of enforcement officers on the roads will deter drivers before tragedy strikes.

“All the departments to try to reduce traffic crashes and save as many lives as we possibly can,” said Mark Boatright of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

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The crackdown targets all speeding, but officials are especially focused on drivers traveling at dangerously high velocities.

“The whole state had to come up with a Super Speeder law for people that are speeding,” said Nick Damone of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Specialized Patrol unit. “We’re talking about 30, 40, 50 miles per hour over the speed limit.”

The regional enforcement push comes in response to a staggering rise in traffic injuries and fatalities. Speed-related crashes killed 394 people and injured another 1,066 in Florida in 2025.

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In Duval County last year, incidents on roads claimed 169 lives. The deadly trend shows little sign of slowing down, with 105 traffic fatalities already recorded locally so far this year.

“These statistics are not just numbers,” Damone said. “They represent our family members, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.”

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State transportation officials emphasize that patrols are only one part of the solution. Long-term safety requires a fundamental shift in driver behavior.

“This campaign encourages drivers to take responsibility for making safe decisions along every mile of our state transportation system,” said Jacob Pickering, Community Outreach Manager at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

As the week-long operation gets underway, the message from officials remains clear: slow down. It’s a directive they urge drivers to remember not just during this week’s crackdown, but every single time they get behind the wheel.

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