Smashmouth among acts to take Jacksonville Fair amphitheater stage at new Westside location in Nov.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All-stars Smashmouth, along with Florida funk band JJ Grey & Mofro and country pioneer Dwight Yoakum, will highlight a lineup of performers at the first Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair to be held outside Downtown in the event’s 71-year history.

The acts, along with others such as Corey Smith, Jake Owen and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, will perform at the recently-built JAX Amphitheater, a 10,000-seat, open-air venue at the new Jacksonville Festival & Fairgrounds off Normandy Boulevard.

The fair, which will be held November 5-15, is launching a new era with a theme, “Here We Grow Again.”

JJ Grey & Mofro will open what JAXFAIR is calling a concert series, performing on the fair’s first night, November 5. Dwight Yoakum takes the stage on November 7 and Smashmouth goes live, with Fastball + Nine Days, on November 12.

Corey Smith performs on November 10; Jake Owen takes the stage on November 11; and Skillet goes live, with Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, on November 9.

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Other performers include Grace Potter, with Lamont Landers (November 6); The Pop 2000 Tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC (November 8); 311, with Sitting on Saturn (November 13); Amp It Up, with Beatles, Foreigner, Journey, Boston and Nirvana tribute bans (November 14); and Locash and John Morgan to close out performances on November 15.

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