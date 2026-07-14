Two additional arrests announced in string of Lake City home invasion robberies

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City police announced Tuesday the arrests of two men accused in a string of home invasion robberies in 2025.

Danavin Wyche, 19, was arrested April 5 and Deon Robinson, 32, was arrested on July 6, Lake City police stated in a news release Tuesday. Previously arrested were Trever Strawder, 26, Ja’Kyris Martin, 20, and Ajahnnnie Ward, 27.

Read: Three accused of posing as deputies in Lake City, Columbia County home invasions

The first robbery occurred August 19, 2025 at an apartment in the 1200 block of SW Zesty Circle. The victims reported that two armed men wearing masks and gloves forced their way into the apartment, shouted “Sheriff’s Office,” demanded money, and took cash and an iPhone 14 before leaving the scene.

The second robbery occurred August 28, 2025 at an apartment in the 3800 block of NW Huntsboro Street. The victims in that case reported that three armed people wearing masks, gloves and black clothing forced their way into the apartment and shouted, “Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.” The assailants took cash and an iPhone 14 before leaving the scene, Lake City police said.

The third robbery occurred on August 31, 2025 at 134 SW Petunia Place in unincorporated Lake City. The victims reported that four males —two wearing all black, one in camouflage, and one in a gray hoodie, entered the residence and demanded to know where money was and ransacked the home before fleeing on foot, Lake City police said. The assailants took jewelry, watches, cologne, and clothing, the news release states.

Wyche is charged with Home Invasion with a Firearm, Displaying/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy to commit a First Degree Felony

Robinson is charged with 2 counts Home Invasion with a Firearm, 2 counts Kidnapping/False Imprisonment, 1 count Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, 1 count Deprivation of 911, 1 count Tampering with Evidence.

Lake City home invasion arrests Lake City home invasion arrests (Lake City Police Department)

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