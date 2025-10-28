Three accused of posing as deputies in Lake City, Columbia County home invasions

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Three individuals are facing charges in connection with a series of armed home invasion robberies that occurred in Lake City between August 19 and August 31, police said.

The suspects, identified as Trever Strawder, 26, Jakyris Martin, 20, and Ajahnnnie Ward, 27, allegedly posed as law enforcement officers in two of the robberies to gain entry into the homes, according to a Lake City police news release.

Police reported that the suspects were able to steal money, jewelry, phones, and clothing during the robberies.

At about 2 a.m. on August 19, police were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Zesty Circle in reference to an armed robbery. The victims told police two men dressed in black clothing armed with handguns forced entry into their apartment after yelling, “sheriff’s office,” the news release states.

The gunmen took cash and an iPhone from the victims, police said.

The suspects are accused of a similar home invasion on August 28 in the 3800 block of NW Huntsboro Street. During that robbery they shouted “Columbia County Sheriff’s Office” before breaking into the apartment, police said.

