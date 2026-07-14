Man charged after child taken to hospital following shooting in Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested after a shooting that sent a child to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday.

Joshua Andrew Morgan, 32, was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, and improper firearm storage for an incident that sent a child to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, police said.

Inside a home, police found a pistol on a kitchen table next to a bag covered with blood. Police said the bag had an apparent bullet hole and a muzzle burn inside it.

According to a heavily-redacted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Morgan spoke with police before being charged. Other details are not known at this time.

Action News Jax will continue to look into the incident. Check back later for any possible updates.

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