Jaguars announce 10 training camp dates open to the public; Fans can get free tickets at jaguars.com

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team will open 10 training camp sessions to fans in 2026, beginning with a practice at the Miller Electric Center on July 29.

Because of limited seating, the team requires fans to log into jaguars.com beginning July 15 to secure free tickets and parking passes. Season ticket members can secure tickets beginning at noon and others at 1 p.m. New this year, fans also can sign up on the site for priority access, receive a notification, and get tickets beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Other available dates that are open to the public are Thursday, July 30; Friday, July 31; Sunday, August 2; Monday, August 3; a Teal & White Game on Friday, August 7; Sunday, August 9; a joint practice with the Carolina on Wednesday, August 19; Sunday, August 23; and a joint practice with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, August 25.

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Each open camp day will feature giveaways, offers, or programming. The center’s pro shop and concessions will be open.

For the first seven dates and on Aug. 9, parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates open at 7:45 a.m., and these regular practice sessions start at about 8:30 a.m.

For a Teal and White game on August 7, parking and gates open 15 minutes earlier. Warmups begin at 8:30 a.m., and the game gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

For joint practices on August 19 and 25, parking lots open at 8 a.m., gates open at 8:8:45 a.m., and the joint practices begin at 9:30 a.m.

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