Man arrested after shooting fireworks from a moving vehicle on I-95 on July 4

St. Johns, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says a man is now behind bars following a reckless July 4 stunt captured on video by a law enforcement helicopter.

Authorities said the incident began during the Independence Day holiday. Footage captures what looks like fireworks coming from the passenger-side window of a truck moving along I-95.

The SJC helicopter followed the truck for 10 miles, guiding ground deputies to a traffic stop. The passenger was arrested and is facing charged with shooting deadly missile from a moving vehicle.

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Authorities say the passenger was firing fireworks out of the window and into the paths of surrounding vehicles. Video shows at least one firework bounced sharply off the interstate pavement on the opposite side of the highway.

Body camera video then shows the interaction with the driver and passenger who where in denial.

“This vehicle was seen launching fireworks out of the passenger side,” the deputy states in the footage.

“No, not us sir,” the driver responds.

“That’s a helicopter... who’s been following you for the past 10 miles,” the deputy replied. “Shoot stuff out the car, you’re gonna stick with that story? Let’s be real... it’s on recording.”

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Residents reacted to the news. “I can’t believe he’s driving and shooting them off,” said local resident Ian Taylor after viewing the footage. “Take it to a field where you don’t have the potential to harm anybody.”

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Other community members expressed a desire for strict legal consequences to prevent similar highway stunts in the future.

“I think that’s some real poor judgment,” resident James Hart said. “I hope they prosecute to everything they can get for it. Start showing these people that this is not acceptable. This is not what you do.”

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