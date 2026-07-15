JSO seeks missing 72-year-old man with memory loss last seen near Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Willie Reed Jr., who was last seen Monday afternoon leaving his residence on Morehouse Road near Moncrief Road.

Mr. Reed, who experiences memory loss and vision impairment at night, is described as being five feet four inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a white shirt and black pants and uses a cane to walk. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

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