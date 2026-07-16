Deadline approaching for Florida voters ahead of August primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you plan to vote in Florida’s August primary, the clock is ticking. Monday is the deadline to register to vote or update your voter information.

Action News Jax went through the registration process with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland and learned some of the most common mistakes that can make voting more difficult.

Registering only takes a few minutes, but missing a small detail could impact your ability to cast a ballot next month.

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Holland said one of the biggest issues involves vote-by-mail ballots.

“You’ve got three ways to vote. Vote by mail, early voting, or election day. If you vote by mail, it’s important that, one, is that you sign it the way that your registration is, because that’s how we verify who you are on vote by mail,” said Holland.

During the registration process, Holland also explained what happens if a voter arrives at the polls without identification.

“Even if you don’t have an ID in the state of Florida, you’ll vote provisionally, but you won’t be turned away, and you get an opportunity to bring that ID into the elections office by Thursday after the election,” said Holland.

The August and November elections will operate under current voting rules. However, changes are coming next year.

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Starting January 1, 2027, House Bill 991 will require election officials to verify U.S. citizenship during voter registration and allow voters to be flagged or removed from voter rolls if records indicate they may not be eligible to vote.

Holland emphasized that voters will not be required to prove citizenship at the polling place.

“One thing to remember: you hear a lot of talk about citizenship. You will never have to prove citizenship at the polls. That is done prior through the state, so again, it’s not a matter of bringing a birth certificate or a passport to prove citizenship when you go to vote,” said Holland.

Another important reminder: voters can register at any Supervisor of Elections office in Florida, regardless of where they live.

Election officials also stress that voter registration information should be kept up to date. If you’ve moved, even within the same city, or changed your name, those changes should be reflected in your voter registration before Monday’s deadline.

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As Holland wrapped up the registration process, he welcomed another voter to Florida’s rolls.

If you’re already registered, election officials encourage you to verify your address, party affiliation and polling location before Election Day. Early voting in Duval County begins August 9 and runs for eight days, with 24 locations open eight hours a day.

To view your Florida sample ballot and your county’s early voting dates, click here.

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