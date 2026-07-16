Local

First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and hot temperatures

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A few showers and storms into early this evening with downpours in spots, then clearing later tonight.
  • Friday will be hot with a widely scattered afternoon storm as temps. top out 90-95.
  • Afternoon & evening storms will increase over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • Storms will produce locally heavy rain along with plenty of lightning & some gusty winds.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: A few evening showers/storms… clearing late. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT: Storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 75/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read