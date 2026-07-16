First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and hot temperatures

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few showers and storms into early this evening with downpours in spots, then clearing later tonight.
- Friday will be hot with a widely scattered afternoon storm as temps. top out 90-95.
- Afternoon & evening storms will increase over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.
- Storms will produce locally heavy rain along with plenty of lightning & some gusty winds.
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TONIGHT: A few evening showers/storms… clearing late. Low: 74
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 93
FRIDAY NIGHT: Storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 94
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 74/95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 75/93
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