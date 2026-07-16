WATCH: Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia holds news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer stopped in Jacksonville on Thursday.

Blaise Ingoglia held a news conference and was joined by former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

You can watch the news conference by clicking on the link below:

Or see it on our YouTube channel:

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