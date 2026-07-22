Jacksonville father accused in fatal road rage shooting pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leonard Bryant Sr., the suspected gunman accused in a road rage shooting case, pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder in Duval County court on Wednesday.

Bryant Sr. pleaded not guilty to six counts. They include one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges related to murder carry a mandatory minimum of 25 years with the firearms charge carrying a three-year mandatory minimum.

The state refused to offer Bryant Sr. a plea deal.

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The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified and arrested Bryant Sr. as the shooter in a road rage incident from September. His son, Leonard Bryant Jr., was arrested as an accessory to the case in a SWAT operation in June.

Bryant Sr. is accused of shooting into a car on Interstate 10 with five passengers, including a three-year-old, in September. Four people were shot, 26-year-old Toby Robinson was killed, the toddler was uninjured.

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A speedy trial date is expected for December 17, but the state said a waiver of speedy trial was entered by Bryant’s lawyer on May 11. The state then requested to hold off on trial date.

Bryant Sr.’s lawyer requested and was granted a 3 week pass date to review discovery evidence in the case.

Bryant Sr. is due back in court on August 12.

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