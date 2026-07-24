IRONMAN Jacksonville sets 2027 race date, opens next chapter after debut year of praise and pushback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IRONMAN Jacksonville will return May 16, 2027, organizers announced, with general registration set to open Aug. 6.

The announcement, branded “Jump Into The Next Chapter,” promotes an “evolving bike course.”

The race marks the second edition of the triathlon, which made its debut in the River City in May 2026 and drew nearly 2,000 athletes from more than 39 countries for a course consisting of a 2.4-mile swim in the St. Johns River, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon.

A mixed debut

The inaugural race drew international attention and enthusiasm from participants. One competitor had completed more than 200 Ironman races across the globe, while another, a Kansas City retiree, said she came out of retirement specifically for the Jacksonville race.

The crowd’s energy along the course was frequently cited by athletes as a highlight of the day.

But the debut also exposed friction with local officials and residents. More than 50 roads were affected by the race, and St. Johns County Commissioner Krista Joseph said the county’s Board of County Commissioners never formally voted to approve the event, which ran partly through Ponte Vedra Beach and Nocatee.

Joseph said she was stuck in traffic for three hours and witnessed multiple near-misses between cars, cyclists and golf carts.

Days after the race, St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick sent commissioners a formal letter opposing the event’s return to the county, citing significant congestion at major intersections.

The sheriff also noted deputies were frequently required to stop or redirect traffic because of wide gaps in cyclist groups, creating unpredictable conditions for drivers and athletes.

Hardwick outlined five recommendations for any future race, including reassessing routes through residential areas and considering avoiding the peak months of April through August. He does not support the event returning to St. Johns County.

Concerns escalated when a cyclist, Zachary Stinson, was struck by a car during the bike leg of the race. Stinson said a car turned in front of him as he was about to start his second loop of the 112-mile course, leaving him with a forehead laceration and significant bleeding.

Stinson said he didn’t place blame on any one party, adding that “There’s always going to be challenges, right, logistical challenges with this massive a race covering 112 miles in the big city.”

Looking ahead

It is not yet clear how organizers plan to address the traffic and safety concerns raised after the 2026 race, or whether the 2027 course will avoid the St. Johns County roads that drew the sharpest criticism.

IRONMAN’s promotional materials for 2027 reference an “evolving bike course,” though specific route details have not been released.

General registration for the May 16, 2027, race opens Aug. 6.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.