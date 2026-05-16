IRONMAN athletes excited to experience Jacksonville in a new way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The big day finally arrived as nearly 2,000 athletes from 39 countries gathered in Jacksonville Saturday morning for the city’s first-ever IRONMAN race.

The grueling, multi-stage triathlon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with competitors diving into the St. Johns River for a 2.4-mile swim. After conquering the waters, athletes transitioned at Memorial Park to pick up their bicycles and embark on a 112-mile trek across the region, which will be followed by a final 26.2-mile marathon.

For many participants, the event offers a unique opportunity to experience the River City like never before.

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“They’re a lot of fun. They are addictive,” said athlete Tami Meyer from Kansas City, who temporarily stepped away from retirement just to compete today. “I came out of retirement to do this one because I lived in Jacksonville for a period of time.”

Others are using the inaugural event to break out of their standard fitness routines.

“I got bored of the gym. It was so repetitive,” said South Florida athlete Santiago Barrere, who this is his first Marathon. “I wanted a new challenge and it’s brought me here.”

First-time competitor Jacob Williams noted he was simply grateful to be part of the historic day.

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Some traveled long distances only to find themselves watching from the sidelines. Gregory Gince made the trip all the way from Canada but couldn’t compete due to an injury.

“I was supposed to race today, but I can’t because of a concussion due to a car accident one month ago,” Gince said. “It’s really sad, but I hope the best for my mate.”

Despite the physical toll of the race, competitors emphasize that the overwhelming energy from the Jacksonville crowd is what carries them across the finish line.

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“They cheer on you, they give you high fives, they bring their music,” said Kansas City athlete Fernando Andrade. “So that’s what keeps you going.”

That crowd support includes families like the Cannons. Little Harper Cannon spent all of last night making custom posters to cheer on her father during his very first IRONMAN.

“He likes to bike and run and do every workout,” Harper said, watching the course alongside her mother, Kayla. “And he likes to go fishing with me.”

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