FHP: Crash with injuries blocks lane on I-295 North near I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash with injuries is causing traffic problems Saturday morning on I-295 North near Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the crash happened around 10:14 a.m.

The left lane is currently blocked near the I-10 interchange.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution and expect delays while crews respond.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or the extent of injuries.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.