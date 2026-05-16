‘SNL’ comedian Marcello Hernández coming to Jacksonville in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Saturday Night Live” cast member Marcello Hernández is bringing his comedy tour to Jacksonville next month.

The Florida Theatre announced Hernández will perform live on Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at the historic theater in downtown Jacksonville.

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Hernández is best known as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” where he has become known for characters like “Domingo” and his parody of “Sábado Gigante,” where he played Don Francisco.

He also released his first Netflix comedy special, American Boy, earlier this year.

Tickets can be purchased through the Florida Theatre website at floridatheatre.com or by calling the box office at (904) 355-2787.

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