FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Saturday morning, temperatures range widely from the 50s across inland southeast Georgia to the mid-70s along the Atlantic beaches.
- Saturday will be hot and mainly dry. Locations along the I-75 corridor have the best chance of seeing an isolated shower. Otherwise, the area will remain dry with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.
- Dry and hot for the Ironman Jacksonville and Dancing in the Street.
- Sunday will begin warm in the 70s with increasing humidity.
- The I-95 corridor is likely to stay dry and hot on Sunday, with scattered to numerous showers and storms along the I-75 corridor in the afternoon/evening.
- The upcoming work week features hot temperatures and humid conditions with a daily onshore flow.
- Rain chances will largely concentrate inland except toward the end of the week, when Jacksonville has a higher chance of seeing some afternoon storms.
- Our drought continues.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 89
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 67
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with inland afternoon/evening showers/storms. 67/88
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 68/88
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered storms late. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers/storms. 69/90
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