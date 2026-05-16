FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning, temperatures range widely from the 50s across inland southeast Georgia to the mid-70s along the Atlantic beaches.

Saturday will be hot and mainly dry. Locations along the I-75 corridor have the best chance of seeing an isolated shower. Otherwise, the area will remain dry with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s.

Dry and hot for the Ironman Jacksonville and Dancing in the Street.

Sunday will begin warm in the 70s with increasing humidity.

The I-95 corridor is likely to stay dry and hot on Sunday, with scattered to numerous showers and storms along the I-75 corridor in the afternoon/evening.

The upcoming work week features hot temperatures and humid conditions with a daily onshore flow.

Rain chances will largely concentrate inland except toward the end of the week, when Jacksonville has a higher chance of seeing some afternoon storms.

Our drought continues.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated inland shower. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with inland afternoon/evening showers/storms. 67/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated inland afternoon shower/storm. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered storms late. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers/storms. 69/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 16, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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