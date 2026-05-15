Jacksonville state lawmaker arrested after sit-in protest at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local Florida Representative was arrested Friday after staging a sit-in at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

Jason Weida, DeSantis’ chief of staff, posted on X that Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, has been “reprimanded and now arrested.”

This comes a day after Nixon was issued a formal reprimand by her colleagues.

The reprimand was in response to Nixon’s protest on the House floor using a pink bullhorn during last month’s vote to pass new congressional maps.

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“I don’t have any regrets about what I did,” Nixon told Action News Jax ahead of the hearing.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details about Nixon’s arrest. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

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