First Alert Weather: A very warm weekend ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A very warm and increasingly humid weekend with an isolated shower Saturday.
- A good chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm – mainly west of Highway 301 with plenty of dry hours otherwise.
- Highs will be near 90, cooler at the beaches.
- Next week will be seasonally hot and humid with highs in the low 80s at the beaches to near 90 inland, with a brief shower near the coast in the morning shifting inland each afternoon.
- An approaching cold front will bring at least a little better chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
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FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 63
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 89
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an inland afternoon shower/storm. High: 88
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 68/88
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 67/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, scattered shower/storm late. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, a thunderstorm. 69/90
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