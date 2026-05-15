First Alert Weather: A very warm weekend ahead

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very warm and increasingly humid weekend with an isolated shower Saturday.

A good chance for a scattered shower or thunderstorm – mainly west of Highway 301 with plenty of dry hours otherwise.

Highs will be near 90, cooler at the beaches.

Next week will be seasonally hot and humid with highs in the low 80s at the beaches to near 90 inland, with a brief shower near the coast in the morning shifting inland each afternoon.

An approaching cold front will bring at least a little better chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower. High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an inland afternoon shower/storm. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, scattered shower/storm late. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, a thunderstorm. 69/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️