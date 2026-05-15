First-ever IRONMAN Jacksonville draws global athletes and personal stories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is hosting its first-ever Ironman race this weekend, drawing thousands of athletes from more than a dozen countries as the city joins the global circuit of endurance destinations. From first-time triathletes to veteran competitors with hundreds of races under their belts, the event is transforming downtown into a hub of swimming, biking and running.

For many athletes, Ironman is more than competition — it is a lifestyle built around travel, community and life-changing experiences that stretch far beyond the finish line.

Hundreds of competitors will take on the grueling course: a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a full 26.2-mile marathon through Jacksonville’s streets.

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One longtime competitor, Jill Walker, has now completed over 100 Ironman races and continues adding to that total alongside her husband Doug. The couple even turned one race in Cozumel into a wedding day in 2022, stopping mid-event after a loop of the bike course to say their vows.

“We love to travel… we’ve been to a lot of cool places all over the world where they have Ironman events,” Walker said.

She also captured memories from races around the world as part of their shared journey.

“Those are from various Ironmans around the world. We swim tomorrow at 7:30 because they want to wait till the current is in our favor,” Walker said.

This year marks Jacksonville’s Ironman debut, joining Panama City Beach and Haines City as Florida’s three host cities in 2026.

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Among the international field is Luis Alvarez, who has now finished more than 200 Ironman races across the globe.

“Last week we were in Vietnam. We’re going to enjoy the weather here because it’s not going to be as humid as last weekend,” Alvarez said.

For him, the draw continues to be the experience itself.

“It’s another opportunity to meet new people, new cities and new adventures,” Alvarez said.

The race begins Saturday morning with the swim start scheduled for 7:30.

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