2 arrested after months-long Brunswick drug investigation, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two people are behind bars after a months-long drug investigation in Brunswick, according to police.

The Brunswick Police Department says officers with its Special Investigations Unit carried out a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Niles Avenue as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

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Police say scheduled prescription narcotics, marijuana, cocaine and firearms were found inside the home.

Brandi Simmons, 45, and Darion L. Simmons, 50, both of Brunswick, were arrested and taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police say both face multiple charges related to drugs and firearms.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say more information could be released as it becomes available.

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