Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘reported threat’ at Mayo Clinic, campus lockdown lifted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: A spokesperson from the Mayo Clinic announced the campus lockdown was lifted after an assessment by law enforcement, and the “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will continue patrolling the property out of an abundance of caution.”

END UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it is responding to a “reported threat” at the Mayo Clinic on San Pablo Road South on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Mayo Clinic gave the following statement:

“This afternoon, a threat involving campus property was received. Out of an abundance of caution, security protocols were initiated, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on-site conducting an assessment. The safety and well-being of our patients, staff and visitors remain our top priority. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Action News Jax also received a communication sent to employees at Mayo Clinic, which explained that a threat against the property was received around 2 p.m. and security protocols were activated.

The security measures have restricted campus and building entrances and exits until further notice, and staff were asked to “follow shelter in place protocols” while JSO conducts an assessment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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