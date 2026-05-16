First Alert Weather: Summer-like temperatures in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a warm and sunny day

We may see an isolated brief shower as the sea breeze moves inland

But it’s clear at the beaches with a few clouds overhead inland

Sunday’s a lot like today with an increase in rain coverage inland

Lots of spots - like the beaches and I-95 - won’t see rain tomorrow

The heaviest rain and storms will focus west of Hwy 301 near I-75

Temperatures gradually warm up to 90 by Wednesday

Each day presents at least a chance for an isolated shower with the sea breeze

Temperatures remain close to, if not exceeding, 90 through Friday and Saturday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 70

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Afternoon Inland Storms. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers Late. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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