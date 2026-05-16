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First Alert Weather: Summer-like temperatures in view

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a warm and sunny day
  • We may see an isolated brief shower as the sea breeze moves inland
  • But it’s clear at the beaches with a few clouds overhead inland
  • Sunday’s a lot like today with an increase in rain coverage inland
  • Lots of spots - like the beaches and I-95 - won’t see rain tomorrow
  • The heaviest rain and storms will focus west of Hwy 301 near I-75
  • Temperatures gradually warm up to 90 by Wednesday
  • Each day presents at least a chance for an isolated shower with the sea breeze
  • Temperatures remain close to, if not exceeding, 90 through Friday and Saturday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 70

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Afternoon Inland Storms. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 68/88

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers Late. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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