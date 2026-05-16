First Alert Weather: Summer-like temperatures in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a warm and sunny day
- We may see an isolated brief shower as the sea breeze moves inland
- But it’s clear at the beaches with a few clouds overhead inland
- Sunday’s a lot like today with an increase in rain coverage inland
- Lots of spots - like the beaches and I-95 - won’t see rain tomorrow
- The heaviest rain and storms will focus west of Hwy 301 near I-75
- Temperatures gradually warm up to 90 by Wednesday
- Each day presents at least a chance for an isolated shower with the sea breeze
- Temperatures remain close to, if not exceeding, 90 through Friday and Saturday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 70
TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot. Afternoon Inland Storms. High: 88
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 68/88
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 67/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated Shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers Late. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 69/90
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/90
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