Judge gives jail time, parenting class after 14-year-old taken to strip club, given booze in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County Court judge sentenced a man and his sister-in-law to jail time and ordered parenting classes for the pair’s roles in a 14-year-old boy’s visit to a strip club back in 2025.

Ricky Clark, 37, and Aylin Poorhamzeh, 24, each received credit for time in jail and six months probation. Clark was order to take parenting skills classes.

The adjudications stemmed from an incident in 2025 in which the pair took the boy to Passions strip club on the Southside.

Only on Action News Jax: Video shows 14-year-old at strip club

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The boy told police “Aylin” provided him with alcohol - which he later threw up in a car - and Clark walked him into a club “LED lights.”

A video shows the teen tossing money at strippers.

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Judge Mark Borello also ordered Clark to receive a mental health evaluation.

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