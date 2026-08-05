Jacksonville celebrates 3 local restaurants securing first-ever Michelin recognition in city history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three local restaurants just scored a major achievement for Jacksonville’s culinary scene, becoming the first to be recognized in the Michelin Guide.

The Bearded Pig co-owners Chad Munsey and Michael Schmidt were served up their Michelin Guide recognition plaque alongside two other local restaurants, Eggboy and Rue Saint Marc, during a ceremony at City Hall Wednesday.

They’re the first-ever restaurants in Jacksonville to earn the honor.

Eight Northeast Florida restaurants in total achieved the recognition this year.

“I think this is just the tip of the iceberg. Obviously, this is the first year that Michelin has been to Jacksonville. I foresee twice as many the next time around, possibly some stars being doled out in the future,” said Munsey.

The recognitions are just the latest in a full course dinner of excitement surrounding Jacksonville’s culinary scene.

Mayor Donna Deegan highlighted the city’s ongoing negotiations to bring a Culinary Institute of America Campus to downtown.

“Our culinary scene is only going to continue to get bigger and better and bolder,” said Deegan.

Visit Jacksonville President and CEO Michael Corrigan noted the city has committed a $35 million incentive package to make the campus a reality, and he has high hopes the school could help Jacksonville become a regional culinary destination.

“And that’s how Nashville became what it is,” said Corrigan. “And the difference in Jacksonville than I think in any other community in the country is all the entities are working together to accomplish the same thing.”

And Munsey argued the school would not only stand to fill Jacksonville’s pantry with more dining options, but also help existing restaurants sharpen their knives.

“Finding talent is probably our biggest difficulty, and we hope that CIA just kind of shines a light on it for us,” said Munsey.

Once the city finalizes negotiations on the CIA campus, the deal will go back before city council for final approval.

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