First Alert Weather: Storms end early Wed. evening followed by a wind off the Atlantic through Sat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A band of heavy storms will move north/northeast across the area with partly cloudy skies overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Winds will blow off the Atlantic Thursday through Saturday, which will moderate temps a bit. Highs will be in the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland with mostly scattered showers and a few storms mainly inland. The best chance for showers and storms along the I-95 corridor will be mid-day Thursday, shifting well inland to the west by the late afternoon hours.

A few scattered afternoon storms will return to the entire area Sunday into early next week.

TROPICS: There are no areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. A weak low pressure may try to develop northeast of Florida through the weekend, but significant tropical development is not expected. Some long-range models indicate a possible longer track system moving across the Atlantic over the next couple of weeks. Plenty of time to watch/track/monitor.

First Alert 7-day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms ending early… partly cloudy overnight. Low: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning coastal shower… few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 74/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/95

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