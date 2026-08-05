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First Alert Weather: Storms end early Wed. evening followed by a wind off the Atlantic through Sat.

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A band of heavy storms will move north/northeast across the area with partly cloudy skies overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Winds will blow off the Atlantic Thursday through Saturday, which will moderate temps a bit. Highs will be in the 80s at the beaches to low 90s inland with mostly scattered showers and a few storms mainly inland. The best chance for showers and storms along the I-95 corridor will be mid-day Thursday, shifting well inland to the west by the late afternoon hours.
  • A few scattered afternoon storms will return to the entire area Sunday into early next week.

TROPICS: There are no areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”. A weak low pressure may try to develop northeast of Florida through the weekend, but significant tropical development is not expected. Some long-range models indicate a possible longer track system moving across the Atlantic over the next couple of weeks. Plenty of time to watch/track/monitor.

First Alert 7-day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms ending early… partly cloudy overnight. Low: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Inland shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning coastal shower… few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, an inland afternoon storm. 74/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/95

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